One of our favorite perks of The Platinum Card® from American Express is the $200 yearly Uber credit, which comes in the form of $15 worth of Uber cash per month plus a $20 bonus (for a monthly total of $35) thrown in for December. It’s a great benefit to have and helps to offset high annual fee ($550!) of the card (see rates & fees).
However, last year, technical issues meant that users encountered issues during a switch from Uber credits to Uber Cash, in which they ended up paying for rides (or Uber Eats deliveries) rather than having their monthly credit applied.
As a result, American Express has started out mailing checks to those affected. As reported by Miles to Memories, one American Express Platinum cardholder received a letter in the mail that stated:
Because of a technical error at Uber, there was a delay in crediting your Uber Rides benefit in December 2018.
To make things right, we’ve enclosed a check to refund you for the amount of the fare(s) you paid in December, up to the amount of the unused benefit, plus applicable interest. Please treat this check as you would a personal check and deposit or cash it within 180 days of the date it was issued.
This is a solid move by Amex, as the issue itself appears to be the responsibility of Uber. Though it’s disappointing that have been difficulties with the Amex Platinum/Uber benefit, it’s really nice to see that Amex is stepping up for its cardholders by mailing out the difference lost in the form of a check.
If you need me, I’ll be at the mailbox…
