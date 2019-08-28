This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Talking Points is in the C-Suite this week.
Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, welcomed the Chief Marketing Officer at American Express, Elizabeth Rutledge, on the podcast to chat about the the changes she’s both seen and led in her 25-plus years with the company. She explains her role in leading Amex’s charge card portfolio — you can thank her for your beloved Platinum and Gold card, the message behind American Express’s brand platform — “Powerful Backing” — and the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion: “You need to have diverse perspectives around the table in order to make great work and in order to drive growth,” she said.
What to Listen For:
- Amex’s latest campaign “Backing to Thrive” and how it puts you, the customer, first.
- How Amex provides customers with experiences, like early access to tickets or exclusive events, and not just products.
- The gig economy and why Rutledge believes the US in the middle of a work transformation.
In Amex’s 169 years as a company, Rutledge tells TPG that much of what the brand focused on its early stages still holds true today: Service, Security, and Trust. Rutledge explains in the podcast how Amex continues to evolve to meet its customers needs, as well as creating opportunities through its Leadership Academy. This fall, through the Leadership Academy, Amex will be bringing together more than 70 leaders in the LGTBQ nonprofit space to provide advice, coaching, and networking opportunities for younger individuals.
Tune into today’s episode for more on how Rutledge is shaping the brand’s message and services you can expect as an Amex card holder. You can play this episode above, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. And please remember to subscribe (for free), rate, and share with your friends.
