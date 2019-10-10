American Airlines rolls out local food options at some Admirals Clubs
American Airlines is working on providing more variety in its lounge food menus.
To start, the airline has introduced complimentary make-your-own mac and cheese bars in Boston, Charlotte (Terminal B), Dallas/Fort Worth (Terminals A and D), Los Angeles (Terminals 4 and 5), New York (JFK and LGA), Miami (North Terminal D15), Chicago O’Hare (Concourse H/K), Phoenix (A6 and B6) and Philadelphia (Terminal B/C). Toppings include onions, bacon and crushed chili cheese Fritos. Those clubs also now have breakfast tacos, available for free.
AA is introducing new paid menu items, too.
Admirals Club lounges in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and Dallas/Fort Worth recently began serving meat-free Impossible Burgers. Some clubs also have paid made-to-order ramen.
Many lounges are also getting so-called “destination dishes,” or food that represents the airport’s local specialties: roast beef hoagies in Philadelphia, pierogis in Pittsburgh, barbecued brisket sandwiches in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Cubanos in Miami, deep dish pizza in Chicago and pastrami sandwiches in New York (JFK and LGA).
Gluten-free bread is also now available upon request in all Admirals Clubs.
American was unable to provide photos of the new dishes, so if you see them in the wild, feel free to send your snaps to tips@thepointsguy.com
