This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Another airline has jumped into the sports world this week. American Airlines is now the official airline of two Los Angeles football teams, the Rams and Chargers. The announcement comes only two days after Allegiant attached its name to a new NFL stadium under construction in Las Vegas.
American’s partnership doesn’t go quite as far as Allegiant’s, however. Allegiant has sponsored the Las Vegas stadium itself; American’s naming deal extends only to the entrance at LA’s 70,000-seat arena. According to the Los Angeles Times, the new American Airlines Plaza will host public events on game days and will be open to the public year-round.
American Airlines is a founding partner for the LA Stadium and Entertainment District, the broader $5 billion development that will include the stadium. Naming rights for the actual stadium, which will be the home field for both teams, still haven’t been awarded. The complex will also feature office and retail space, as well as a 6,000-seat concert venue, the Associated Press reports.
American will pay $90 million for the plaza naming rights, The Dallas Morning News reports.
American was the busiest carrier at LAX in 2018. The Fort- Worth-based airline carried 16.4 million passengers there in 2018, or 19.1% of the 85.8 million passengers who passed through the airport, according to per Diio by Cirium schedule data. Delta was second with 13.8 million passengers (16.2%) and United third with 12.3 million passengers (14.3%).
American’s desire to focus its marketing efforts in LA is not surprising. Although it is currently the top airline at LAX, the market has always been a competitive one — and one that no single US airline has been able to dominate.
According to the Times, the new stadium is more than 70% complete, and is scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022.
Featured photo courtesy of LA Stadium and Entertainment District.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.