American Airlines looks for employees to ‘champion’ the brand
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines is recruiting employees to get their colleagues more excited about the company and act as ambassadors for the brand.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Applications to the “American Champion” program became available last week in an internal email first revealed publicly on Twitter by Jamie Larounis of The Forward Cabin.
American confirmed the email to TPG on Tuesday, and said that the program is meant to make employees feel more connected to the company.
“American Champions is an internal advocacy program similar in nature to programs in place at other large corporations, and it’s a natural next step for American after we rolled out our purpose last year,” Brooke Peterson, a spokeswoman for the airline said in a statement. “The program will bring together team members around the globe from different workgroups who are passionate about making American better and living out our purpose.”
Peterson explained that last year, American put forward a new philosophy for its frontline employees that put customer service front-and-center in the company’s mission.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
American has struggled with passenger satisfaction this year. Delays and cancellations during a labor dispute with mechanics emerged as chief among for the carrier this summer. Other customers have taken a dim view on cabin updates that have led to tighter seating and smaller bathrooms.
It’s against that backdrop that American is rolling out its new program, perhaps as a way to help American take a more proactive step in reshaping its image with customers.
According to the airline, around 700 employees have applied to join the program so far. According to the email, those who become American Champions will be expected to attend quarterly training to learn more about the company’s mission, post on social media about the airline and talk to their colleagues about company culture, among other responsibilities.
Related: American Airlines confirms improvements to ‘Project Oasis’ retrofits —but only in first class
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.