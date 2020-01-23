Check your snail mail: Surprise status for lucky American Airlines AAdvantage members
It’s not often we tell you to check your snail mail for a fun surprise, but we get to do that today. Mommy Points herself, Summer Hull, got a nice surprise when her husband received a mailer from American Airlines with a prize inside — free American Airlines Advantage Platinum Status.
And when we asked in the TPG Lounge, we found that the promotion was actually fairly widespread. At least 18 TPG Lounge members told us they or immediate family members got the status mailers. You need to register by Jan. 30, 2020, and the status is good until April 19. If you complete a fairly small amount of flying you can keep the status until Jan. 31 of next year!
Summer’s husband only has to earn 12,500 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) and spend $1,500 Elite Qualifying Dollars (EQDs) to keep Platinum status. The normal requirement is 50,000 miles and $6,000 in spend. If he wants to get Platinum Pro he only has to earn 20,000 EQMs and spend $2,400 EQDs. The normal requirement for Platinum Pro is 75,000 EQMs and $9,000 in EQDs.
In addition, some members are being offered ten 500-mile upgrades just for registering and 20 additional certificates if they complete the challenge. You can use the 500-mile upgrades for domestic flights on American Airlines if you have Gold or Platinum status (Platinum Pro, Executive Platinum and Concierge Key members don’t need the certificates to get free upgrades).
Some of the offers for Gold status include eight 500-mile upgrades, but no bonus certificates for completing the challenge. To keep Gold status, the member only has to earn 7,000 EQMs and spend $850 in EQDs. The usual requirement for AA Gold elite status is 25,000 EQMs and $3,000 EQDs.
This is a pretty lucrative offer, and might even be worth a good old-fashioned mileage run for those targeted.
American Airlines told us they’ve offered the promo for several years, saying “This mailer is part of our ongoing promotions to engage customers. In this case, by awarding customers with status for 90 days during which they can achieve status by meeting the challenge offered.”
American Airlines has been on a bit of a roll when it comes to handing out status. Lots of folks who are World of Hyatt Globalists (the chain’s top tier) were gifted free Executive Platinum status late last year. And earlier this month, a round of targeted American Airlines elite status offers were sent to lucky folks via email.
Hyatt and American Airlines joined forces last year, giving American AAdvantage and World of Hyatt elites reciprocal benefits when they link their accounts as an incentive to do business with the partners.
Featured photo of AA plane landing in Sint Maarten in January of 2017 by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
