Here’s how you can win up to 500,000 American AAdvantage miles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines is giving away one million AAdvantage miles to six lucky travelers as part of its Million Miles Sweepstakes to get people to sign up for its weekly cruise newsletter.
Entering the promo is straight forward. Head over to the enrollment page, and enter your email, zip code, name, and AAdvantage number (optional).
As reported by Points with a Crew, the grand prize winner will walk away with 500,000 AAdvantage miles as well as a free cruise for two up to a $3,000 value. Five additional winners will each receive 100,000 AAdvantage miles.
Here’s what you need to know:
- One entry per email address allowed
- Sweepstakes entries accepted until 11:59:59 local time, Dec. 31, 2019
- Submitting your name and email address signs you up for the cruise email distribution list
- Only residents of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., are eligible for this giveaway
- Entrants must be over 21 years of age
- Winners will be chosen approximately 60 days after the close of the sweepstakes
- Winners are responsible for all taxes
- The grand prize cruise will be awarded in the form of a $3,000 cruise voucher, which can only be redeemed at aa.cruises.com. Travel must be completed by March 31, 2021. All expenses past $3,000 are the responsibility of the winner.
What can you do with 500,000 AAdvantage miles? Our readers are proof that there are a lot of great options. You can fly your family to Japan or Korea in business class both ways, fly first class to Asia on China Southern through the airline’s partnership with American, and even use your miles to fly non-Oneworld alliance partners including Etihad and Air Tahiti Nui. If you really want to get wild, 500,000 AAdvantage miles can even net you 100 free flights if you get in on American’s economy web special flash sales.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Featured photo by JT Genter for The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.