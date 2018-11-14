Get a $30 Statement Credit After Making 3 $30 Amazon Purchases With Select Citi Cards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Check your email, because you may have received an email from Citi offering you a statement credit for Amazon purchases.
If you’re selected for this offer, you’ll receive a one‑time $30 statement credit after you make at least three purchases of $30 or more each at Amazon.com with your eligible Citi credit card. These purchases must post to your account between Nov. 14 and Dec. 31, and then the statement credit will be applied to your account within two billing cycles after the eligible purchases post to your account.
If you don’t see an email from Citi but want to search your inbox, the title of my email was “Kathryn, earn $30 back when you shop at Amazon.com with Citi.” Reports show that this offer is available to select cardholders of the Citi Prestige (sign ups will reopen in January 2019), Citi Premier Card and Citi Double Cash Card. Plus, a similar offer of 5% back on Amazon purchases up to $25 has been reported on the Citi Simplicity Card.
Besides the statement credit, another benefit of purchasing items with your Citi card is the excellent shopping protection Citi offers on most of its credit cards. For example, even the no-annual-fee Citi Double Cash Card offers Citi Price Rewind, extended warranty protection, return protection and damage and theft protection.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.