Life for Amazon Prime’s 100 million members keeps getting better this year — and more convenient. The mammoth online retailer, along with Whole Foods Market (which Amazon purchased in 2017), launched a delivery service for Prime members in several Florida cities and parts of New York City Tuesday.
Prime members in parts of Long Island and select areas in NYC, beginning with lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, and in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach, can now grocery shop through Prime Now, either online or through a mobile app. You can enter your zip code to see if delivery is available in your area. With this feature, Prime members can have Whole Foods premium items and locally sourced food delivered right to their doors.
This comes about a month after Amazon and Whole foods announced Prime discounts on groceries across Whole Food Stores nationwide, which provides an extra 10% off sale items. Amazon launched a free two-hour delivery service earlier this year in February in select cities and said in a statement it plans to expand to additional neighborhoods in NYC and across the US throughout the rest of 2018.
Whole Foods delivery through Prime Now is available every day between 8:00am and 10:00pm. Don’t forget to use your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card to maximize your purchases with up to 5% cashback. If the Prime card isn’t right for you, there are several credit cards available that are great for Amazon purchases, including the Chase Freedom Unlimited, and the Citi Double Cash Card.
Featured photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
