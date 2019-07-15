This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The day we’ve all been waiting for is here: Amazon Prime Day. If you are a deal seeker, you absolutely do not want to miss out on this annual sale for your family. Amazon Prime Day runs both today and tomorrow with some deals being available for the full 48 hours. Other deals might be limited to just one day. You’ll also see many flash sale deals where items can sell out within a few minutes.
With thousands of deals available, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best for our readers. On top of the Prime Day discounts, you can further maximize your savings by stacking different promotions. Our personal favorites are the 20% discount by using just one Amex Membership Reward point and a $10 promotional credit by spending $10+ at Whole Foods.
As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not currently a member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
Here’s how to get up to 5x points on Amazon purchases and some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals:
The Clutch Stroller by Delta Children for $119.99 (was $149.99 — now 20% off)
Amazon.com Price: $119.99 (as of 08/15/2019 4:15pm EST – Details)
All-New Echo Dot Kids Edition for $44.99 (was $69.99 — now 36% off)
Amazon.com Price: $44.99 (as of 08/16/2019 12:15pm EST – Details)
2-Pack All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets, 16 GB, Kid-Proof Case for $99.98 (was $199.98 — now 50% off)
Amazon.com Price: $99.98 (as of 08/16/2019 12:15pm EST – Details)
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 (was $129.99 — now 38% off)
Amazon.com Price: $79.99 (as of 08/16/2019 12:15pm EST – Details)
Up to 50% off Children’s Book, Plus $5 off a $15+ Purchase (Use promo code: PRIMEBOOK19)
Osmo Genius Kit for iPad for $71.42 (was $99.99 — now 29% off)
Amazon.com Price: $71.42 (as of 08/16/2019 12:15pm EST – Details)
Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $99.99 (was $169.99 — now 41% off)
Amazon.com Price: $99.99 (as of 08/15/2019 10:15am EST – Details)
PlayStation Classic for $19.99 (was $59.99 — now 67% off)
Amazon.com Price: $19.99 (as of 08/15/2019 10:15am EST – Details)
Lenovo Chromebook for $144.99 (was $289.99 — now 50% off)
Amazon.com Price: $144.99 (as of 08/16/2019 12:15pm EST – Details)
Scrabble Game for $8.39 (was $16.99 — now 51% off)
Amazon.com Price: $8.39 (as of 08/16/2019 12:15pm EST – Details)
Graco Fastaction Fold Jogger Click Connect Baby Travel System for $239.99 (was $319.99 — now 25% off)
Amazon.com Price: $299.99 plus 20% off at checkout (as of 08/16/2019 12:15pm EST – Details)
Best Credit Card for Your Amazon Purchases
On top of getting a great deal, you’ll also want to make sure to use the best credit card for your Amazon purchase.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Amazon has its own cobranded credit card that regularly offers 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases. But, you’ll earn 6% cash back for purchases today and tomorrow during the Prime Days sale. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a no annual fee card that could possibly be the best option for those looking for straight cash back on their purchase.
Despite being a no annual fee card, it still offers purchase protection (if your item is damaged or stolen within 120 days of purchase — up to $500 in value per item) as well as extended warranty protection. Unfortunately though, it does not come with price protection or return protection, which can potentially be beneficial on some large-ticket items.
The information for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
The Chase Freedom Unlimited gives you a fixed 1.5% cash back on all purchases, including those from Amazon. While this might not sound very high, if you pair it with another Chase Ultimate Rewards card, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve. The points earned are then valued at a solid 3%. Now, if this is your first year with the card, you’ll actually receive 3% cash back on your first $20,000 in purchases. Again, when pairing it with a more preferred Chase Ultimate Rewards card. With TPG‘s valuation, this can actually bump your points earned to a 6% return.
Similar to the Amazon Prime Rewards card, this one also doesn’t carry an annual fee. It also offers 120-day purchase protection and extended warranty protection that extends eligible manufacturers’ warranties by an additional year.
Citi® Double Cash Card
The Citi Double Cash Card will essentially give you 2% back on your purchase: 1% back when you make the purchase and another 1% back when you pay your bill. While this isn’t as high as some of the other cards on this list, it comes with one unique benefit: Price Rewind. As long as you make your purchase with this card and register it with the Price Rewind tool, your purchase will be tracked for 60 days to see if a better price pops up elsewhere. With this benefit, Citi will automatically refund you the difference in price if a lower price is found (up to $200 per item and $1,000 per year). Unfortunately, this benefit is going away Sept. 22, 2019, but all purchases made beforehand are still eligible for the refund.
Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard
This card (which isn’t accepting new applicants at this time) will earn you 2x miles on every dollar spent but when you go to redeem your points, you’ll earn a 5% rebate on your points redemption. This effectively means you are earning 2.11 miles on your Amazon purchase, which is on the higher end for a fixed value card, although clearly not as high as earning 5% cash back like some of the other cards mentioned.
Similar to the Citi Double Cash Card, this card also comes with price protection, but you’ll have a whopping 120 days from the original purchase date to see if the price has come down and submit a claim. This time frame is the most generous out of all of the credit cards that offer a similar benefit, which can allow you to make sure you are actually getting the best possible price available.
Bottom Line
Amazon Prime Day is bound to be one of the better shopping days of the year. Just keep an eye on items you are looking to purchase and there is a good chance you will be able to save some money over the 48-hour time period.
What deals have you found thus far?
Featured image by Leon Neal/Getty Images
