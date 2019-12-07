Famed luxury brand Aman is bringing a hotel, condos to Miami Beach
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Good news for fans of super high-end luxury hotel chain Aman Resorts. The Miami Herald is reporting that the hotel and resort group will open a hotel and residences in Miami.
According to the report, the Aman Miami project will be built on Collins Avenue in the trendy Faena district, on the former site of the Versailles Hotel in Miami Beach. No firm details yet on cost or even number of rooms from the chain with a reputation of being the best of the best. Miami developer OKO Group is working on the project with several other firms.
The Aman chain currently has 34 resorts, hotels and private residences around the world.
If the Miami plans bear fruit, the chain will have four locations in the United States. Those locations include two already opened — The Amangiri in Utah and the Amangani in Wyoming — and a project currently in the works for New York City.
Earlier this year, New York Yimby reported the hotel chain was adding a hotel and residences in New York City. The historic Crown Building at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street will be partially converted into the new Aman New York. There will be 83 guest rooms, three restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot spa. According to Aman, it is set to open in 2020. The New York property is also being developed by OKO Group.
Just a few weeks ago, we learned the super luxe chain was launching a new private jet service called “Aman Private Jet.” Aman will allow customers to travel between resorts and will even create custom itineraries for passengers on the Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft. Talk about aspirational. There’s stiff competition in this space with Four Seasons offering similar services.
We’ll update you when we get more details on these luxurious new projects.
Featured photo courtesy Aman Resorts.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.