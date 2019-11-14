Allegiant to test ‘Flight Pass’ packages in Cincinnati and Nashville
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Allegiant Air is testing new, and in some instances unique, ways to grow its passenger base. The latest effort is selling packages of discounted flight passes in two cities next summer.
The Las Vegas-based discounter will test “Flight Pass,” where passengers can buy packages of four, six or eight flights at a discounted rate. The program will be trialed next summer at the carrier’s bases at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Nashville International Airport (BNA). Allegiant vice-president of revenue and planning Drew Wells announced the program during an investor presentation Wednesday.
“The ability to sell [a passenger] four, six or eight flight passes ahead of time at a discount for all those flights, is a great way to capture a few more of those trips,” he said. “[If] that customer is traveling anyway, why not have them travel on us?”
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Wells did not provide further details of the flight pass program which he said is still being developed but will be available for summer 2020 travel.
The passes are just one of the ways Allegiant is trying to land more passengers. The airline began selling bundles of airport and onboard amenities to passengers booking on its website in October. The options include:
- Allegiant Basic: No added amenities, includes one personal carry-on item
- Allegiant Bonus: One personal carry-on item, one carry-on suitcase, and seat assignment
- Allegiant Total: One personal carry-on item, one carry-on suitcase, one checked bag, seat assignment, priority boarding, and free trip changes
In addition, Allegiant began testing a premium economy product dubbed “Allegiant Extra” on select routes from Los Angeles (LAX) in June. The product includes a minimum of six inches of extra legroom, priority boarding and a complimentary beverage. The Extra seats are located at the front of the aircraft cabin.
Related: Allegiant Air latest to plan base in booming Nashville
The idea of a package of flight passes, or coupons, is not new. Regional carrier Cape Air sells similar packages of 10 one-way flights under its “TravelPass” program, and a similar product used to be available on the shuttles between Boston, New York and Washington.
Featured image courtesy of Allegiant Air.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.