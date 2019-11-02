Alaska Airlines continues partner cuts, slashes mileage earnings on Qantas
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Once close partners, American Airlines and Alaska announced in early October that the two airlines are ending their mileage partnership in March 2020 after years of cutbacks.
Now, Alaska is taking a step back from AA’s Oneworld partner and new joint venture business partner Qantas. As reported by Loyalty Lobby, Alaska has issued a new partner earning chart for Qantas flights starting January 1, 2020 that slashes earnings on some flights by up to 75%:
The negative changes are solely for flights booked in economy. Earnings on flights booked into mid-fare economy tickets (booking codes G, K, L, M, S, V) are going to be cut in half; earnings on the cheapest Qantas economy fare buckets (N, O, Q) are the ones getting slashed by 75%.
Note that these changes are only for Qantas-marketed flights — meaning flights that are booked with a Qantas flight number. If you book a Qantas-operated flight with an Alaska Airlines codeshare number (Alaska flight numbers 5000 through 5499), you’ll still earn 100% base miles:
As with most of these mileage changes, travelers who booked flights prior to this announcement aren’t “grandfathered” into the prior earning structure. That means this is bad news for any travelers who booked Qantas flights to help them toward earning Alaska MVP status in 2020.
If you already have a flight booked in 2020, you now have a newly-improved mileage earning option. This Alaska-Qantas mileage earnings slash comes just a month after American Airlines and Qantas improved mileage earnings on each other’s flights.
After this change, deep-discount economy fare codes (N, O, Q) will earn 25% award miles through both Alaska and American Airlines. Alaska miles (1.8 cents per mile) are valued higher than American Airlines miles (1.4 cents per mile), so it still could make sense to credit Qantas flights to your Alaska Mileage Plan instead of AAdvantage for those solely looking for the biggest return from their flight.
However, once these changes kick in on January 1, 2020, status seekers may want to credit to American Airlines as Qantas flights now earn 100% of flight miles as AAdvantage Elite Qualifying Miles (EQM).
For example, let’s consider a round-trip Qantas flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and Sydney (SYD) booked into deep discount fares (N, O, Q). For flights starting January 1, 2020, this booking will earn:
|LAX-SYD round-trip on Qantas
|AA
|Alaska
|Elite Qualifying Miles
|14,976
|3,744
|Elite Qualifying Dollars
|749
|n/a
|Award Miles
|3,744
|3,744
|Value of award miles
|$52
|$67
This Alaska change comes just under 60 days from the effective date, which is generally regarded as the minimum courtesy notice that mileage programs give for major changes.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Featured image by JT Genter / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.