Alaska Airlines Joins the Competition, Increases Checked Bag Fees
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card.
Alaska is joining its competition in raising the cost of checked bags. The carrier announced on Thursday that it’ll charge passengers more for checked baggage for tickets purchased on or after Dec. 5, 2018.
Effective that date, Alaska will charge $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for the second. In addition, Alaska’s increasing the fee if you want to check even more bags. For a third checked bag, passengers will soon have to pay $100 as opposed to the old rate of $75, though that $100 fee is lower than the $150 charged by American, United and Delta for a third bag.
Not only will you have to pay more to check more, but if your bag(s) are overweight, expect to fork over some more cash, too. As of Dec. 5, the fee for overweight bags is increasing from $75 to $100.
The move from Alaska is a delayed one, considering it’s the last large domestic carrier to announce an increase in baggage fees. In August, JetBlue took the lead in increasing its checked baggage fees. Delta, American and United weren’t far behind — all increasing the amount it’ll cost passengers to check a bag.
Keep in mind that if you have Alaska Airlines status or if you’re a cardholder of the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card, you may be able to get around these increases. The Alaska Visa Signature card allows you to check one bag for free, along with a free checked bag for up to six travel companions booked on the same reservation. The card currently comes with a sign-up bonus of 30,000 miles after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days of account opening.
Featured image by Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography / flickr.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.