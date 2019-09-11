This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re going to the San Fransisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins game on Sept. 14, you might want to get there early. That’s because Alaska Airlines is offering a 2-for-1 flight voucher for the first 40,000 fans attending the game.
Here’s what you need to know.
After buying one economy-class ticket at the regular price, you’ll get a second ticket for just the cost of taxes. The promotion is only valid for itineraries with two people traveling together and at the same fare. You can book either one-way or round-trip travel. You must book your travel by Sept. 17 on alaskaair.com.
There are several departure cities included in the promotion, including Sacramento (SMF), San Francisco (SFO) and San Jose (SJC), and the deal is valid to any airport served by Alaska (excluding Prudhoe Bay).
You must travel between Oct. 29 and Feb. 13, 2020, and keep in mind that there are numerous blackout days, including the Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Year’s Day holidays. Also note that travel to Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Sundays through Wednesdays, while travel from Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Tuesdays through Fridays.
If you want to maximize this promotion even more, you might want to consider signing up for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card, as you’ll get 3x miles on Alaska Airlines purchases.
Currently, the card is offering a sign-up bonus of 40,000 bonus miles and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22). To qualify, you’ll need to spend at least $2,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account. Based on TPG’s latest point valuations, 40,000 Alaska miles are worth $720.
Featured photo courtesy of John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images
