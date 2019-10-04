This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat will add nonstop service between Montreal and Copenhagen, using its new Airbus A321LRs to launch the route.
Service will begin June 20 and operate twice weekly through Sept. 20. The route will give Air Transat a total of 27 European destinations during its summer schedule for 2020.
“Air Transat is proud to be the only air carrier to offer non-stop service to Copenhagen out of Montreal,” Annick Guérard, Air Transat’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.
Guérard lauded the carrier’s new A321LRs for opening up new possibilities across the Atlantic.
“The introduction of Airbus A321neoLRs to our fleet marked a milestone in our air operations management,” he said in the statement. “These long-range narrow-body aircraft are improving our efficiency and flexibility, and enabling us to continue expanding our vacation destination offering.”
Air Transat focuses on leisure routes, flying to more than 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. It operates from several Canadian airports, though its main base is at Montreal.
Air Canada has made a bid to acquire Air Transat, which could close sometime next year, pending regulatory approval.
