Air France-KLM group announced this week a staggering 58 new routes on Air France, KLM and Transavia, including long-haul jaunts between Paris (CDG) and Dallas (DFW) and Amsterdam-Schiphol (AMS) and Boston (BOS). As SkyTeam buddies, Air France, KLM and Delta are tight, so this route expansion is great news for those hoping to chase Delta status while flying to destinations that Delta itself does not serve. It’s also terrific for flyers who want to burn their SkyMiles on award seats offered by partner airlines.
Air France’s also announced a route of nearly 6,000 miles between Paris (CDG) and Quito (UIO), operated thrice weekly by an Airbus A340. KLM’s longest two additions are Amsterdam (AMS) to both Boston (BOS) and Las Vegas (LAS), which clock in at 3,457 miles and 5,355 miles, respectively. For the CDG-DFW route, Air France plans to use the same redesigned Airbus A330 that TPG Global News Editor Emily McNutt recently flew between Paris (CDG) and Houston (IAH). It will operate five times weekly through the summer season.
KLM’s service to Boston and Las Vegas will start from March 31 and June 6, respectively, while it also plans to increase its flight frequency to San Francisco (SFO) in July with an additional weekly flight (bringing it to six flights per week).
The Air France-KLM group is also boosting service to Tokyo with 2 additional flights to Tokyo-Haneda (HND) from Paris with Air France (14 weekly flights) and 3 additional flights to Tokyo-Narita (NRT) from Amsterdam with KLM (10 weekly flights). With these increased frequencies, the group is increasing capacity by 12% to Japan.
During the peak summer season, a slew of new routes will open new earning and redeeming opportunities to regions not served or severely underserved by SkyTeam until now. Destinations like Belgrade (BEG), Naples (NAP), Crete (HER), Sardinia (CAG), Sicily (PMO) and Split (SPU) will gain service from Paris (CDG), while Transavia will add new Greek isles to its service from various points in Europe, including Kos (KGS), Santorini (JTR), Mykonos (JMK) and Zakynthos (ZTH).
Those considering Air France for flights to India will appreciate the redesigned A330 that will be assigned to Bangalore (BLR) and Delhi (DEL), offering 36 business class seats, 21 seats in premium economy and 167 seats in economy. And Air France will welcome its very first Airbus A350 on an undisclosed route this September, while the extended length Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner joins KLM in July.
