Earn 3 Flying Blue miles per dollar spent with Hertz airport transfer service
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air France has furthered its partnership with Hertz in an effort to make getting to and from the airport a more seamless connection for all passengers. On Thursday, the two companies announced a new airport transfer service called Hertz DriveU, which takes all passengers, regardless of class of service, to or from the airport for an added cost.
As an airport transfer service, you can either use it to get to the airport before a flight or once you’ve landed at your final destination. Hertz DriveU is available at 300 airports in 70 countries, and is available to use before or after both Air France- and partner-operated flights. The service offers five types of vehicles: Standard (Toyota Prius or similar), Premium (Mercedes E Class or similar), Luxury (Mercedes S Class or similar), Green (Tesla Model S or similar) or Van (Mercedes V Class or similar).
For pickups originating at the airport, a driver will greet you in the arrivals area with a sign. The price that you agree to when pre-booking is set, meaning there is no surge pricing as you might experience with a ride-hailing app. Finally, for airport pickups, drivers will wait up to 90 minutes at no extra cost, depending on the vehicle booked. If your flight is delayed, the service will track that information to make sure the driver is at the airport when you are.
Travellers wanting to use the Hertz DriveU service will need to pre-book up to three hours before the transfer. If needed, you can cancel the service for free up to one hour before the booked pickup time.
Best of all about the service is that you’ll earn valuable Flying Blue miles for each trip you book through the service. Members of the Flying Blue program will earn 3 miles per dollar, euro or pound spent on the Hertz DriveU service. So, for example, if you book a ride from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to the Ace Hotel, prices on a date in late December start from $126. With that, you’ll earn 378 Flying Blue miles, which are worth about $4.50 based on TPG’s current valuations. Compared to an Uber trip on a given day, the prices look to be quite reasonable and mostly in-line with what you might expect to pay otherwise.
Air France already offers complimentary Hertz DriveU transfers for La Première passengers at the airline’s hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). In a press release, the airline said that it plans to open that complimentary service at more airports in the future.
Overall, this is a nice addition from Air France and Hertz to expand upon a partnership to allow travelers to earn bonus Flying Blue miles for airport travel. While the number of miles you earn per ride likely won’t earn you enough for a redemption right away, if you’re to use the service regularly, the Flying Blue miles could add up.
Featured photo courtesy of Hertz.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.