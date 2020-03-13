Brand-new Air Canada Signature Suite opens Saturday in Vancouver
Air Canada offers one of the best business-class lounges in North America at its hub in Toronto. That location opened in 2017, and now the carrier is ready to open its second location in Vancouver (YVR).
The Signature Suite in Vancouver is opening on Saturday, March 14 in YVR’s international terminal. This will be a welcome addition for passengers flying Air Canada’s well-regarded business-class product. The lounge will be located one level above the Maple Leaf Lounge by gate 52 in Pier D.
Like the location in Toronto, this premium lounge will focus mainly on serving restaurant-quality food. The cuisine will be inspired by Vancouver-based chef David Hawksworth, and it’ll also feature a top-notch drink selection at the bar. You can expect a combination of a la carte dining, as well as a small buffet.
At 4,400 square feet and a capacity for 105 passengers, the lounge is noticeably smaller than the Toronto location. However, the strict access requirements — only paying biz customers flying to intercontinental destinations can enter — should help alleviate the overcrowding we’ve seen in other airport lounges.
Due to the small size, this space will be exclusively focused on dining. There won’t be any seating for those looking to simply relax before their flight. There will be a private dining area with room for six, as well as restrooms featuring Molton Brown amenities.
The lounge has sweeping views of the apron, so there should be plenty of natural light flooding the space during the daylight hours.
I recently visited the Signature Suite in Toronto, and had a wonderful stay there before my above-average biz flight to Frankfurt. I loved the design of the lounge, thought the food was delicious and appreciated the attentive service from both servers and bartenders.
If the Vancouver location is anything like the one in Toronto, select Air Canada business-class passengers are in for a (pre-flight) treat.
Photos courtesy of Air Canada.
