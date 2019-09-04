This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air Canada has just launched its newest promotion, offering up to 250% bonus Aeroplan miles for round-trip bookings within Canada or between Canada and the US. This is an excellent offer for those with upcoming travel, though unfortunately it only applies to bookings made after September 4, 2019. However, if you’ve been eyeing a trip and haven’t committed yet, now’s the time to do it.
- Register here
- Book from September 4 to October 2, 2019
- Travel from September 4 to December 13, 2019
- Valid only on new bookings
- Must be round-trip (or two one-way segments)
- For flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge
The amount you’ll accrue varies according to your fare class:
- 50% Bonus Aeroplan Miles – Economy Standard
- 100% Bonus Aeroplan Miles – Economy Flex and comfort
- 150% Bonus Aeroplan Miles – Economy Latitude
- 200% Bonus Aeroplan Miles –Premium Economy lowest and Premium Economy flexible
- 250% Bonus Aeroplan Miles –Premium Rouge, Business Class lowest and Business Class flexible
For reference, here’s what each booking class includes:
This is an easy way to seriously stack up your Aeroplan balance. Aeroplan is also an American Express Membership Rewards transfer partner, so if you need to top off your account you can transfer points from cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express® Gold Card.
Although Aeroplan has made some unfortunate changes that have just come into effect as of September 1, there are still ways to maximize your award ticket bookings with Air Canada’s open jaw/stopover policy. With the bonus, a business-class ticket from Toronto (YYZ) to Los Angeles (LAX) and back would earn you 10,875 miles, while a premium economy class ticket would snag you 8,700 miles. If you’re interested in this offer, make sure to register and book before October 2, 2019.
Featured photo courtesy of Air Canada
