Air Canada’s Aeroplan adds its 37th partner to further expand its global reach
Air Canada’s Aeroplan isn’t taking any time off during the pandemic.
The carrier has been working hard to stay relevant while many flyers are grounded. Aeroplan has introduced lucrative promotions, added new partnerships and even unveiled the new loyalty program slated to launch on Nov. 8.
Today, Aeroplan’s back with another customer-friendly update that expands its global reach. Effective immediately, Vistara joins Aeroplan’s growing list of airline partners.
Vistara was founded in 2013 and is one of India’s full-service airlines. Based in New Delhi, the carrier serves 24 regional destinations on over 200 daily flights. Many of its routes are within India, but the carrier does operate to a few international cities: Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu and Singapore. London flights are supposedly launching soon.
Vistara has a fleet of narrowbody Airbus and Boeing aircraft, as well as a pair of brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners outfitted with biz, premium economy and coach.
Aeroplan members can now earn and redeem miles with Vistara. You can combine any of Aeroplan’s partners with a Vistara redemption, and flights will be priced according to the partner award chart — which will be sticking around when the new program launches. In addition, there are no carrier-imposed surcharges for flying with Vistara (Aeroplan’s eliminating all surcharges program-wide come Nov. 8.)
This is great news for Star Alliance flyers who want to avoid the oft-dreaded Air India experience. Air India is the largest international carrier from India, so most Aeroplan itineraries involving travel there have previously included an Air India flight.
You’ll be able to fly in biz from North America to London on United and then connect onto the Vistara flight to New Dehli when it launches — all for the same 75,000 miles one-way as flying nonstop with Air India
Additionally, you could also fly with United to Mumbai or New Dehli (once flights resume) and connect onto Vistara flights once you’re in India. Come Nov. 8, you’ll even be able to add a stopover for just 5,000 additional miles— allowing you to see two cities in one trip. You could even include flights with Air India and Vistara on one ticket just to see the different service cultures at the two airlines.
Within the Indian Subcontinent, flights are pricing at 15,000 miles one-way in coach and 30,000 miles one-way in biz. You can instantly transfer Amex Membership Rewards and Capital One Miles to Aeroplan.
You’ll earn miles on Vistara flights according to the chart below. If you end up on a one-off paid ticket, crediting your miles to Aeroplan isn’t a bad idea. Just note that some of the lowest fare classes won’t earn any mileage.
Vistara was created as a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. The carrier has become a local favorite and is a shining spot amidst India’s plethora of low-cost and national carriers.
Vistara hasn’t been shy to partner up with major global airlines. Earlier this year, the carrier partnered with United Airlines. You can also redeem Singapore KrisFlyer miles for flights with Vistara too.
And now, you have another method of booking Vistara flights — through Air Canada’s innovative Aeroplan program.
