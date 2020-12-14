Chase is getting a new transfer partner and credit card in 2021 — here’s what we know
In early November, Air Canada relaunched the first phase of its completely revamped Aeroplan loyalty program. From the elimination of fuel surcharges to incredibly generous stopover rules, there are plenty of updates to be excited about.
Air Canada also unveiled information about its lineup of Canadian-issued credit cards while hinting at the prospect of a card for U.S. residents. Well, now we know a little bit more about what is in store.
Chase will be the exclusive issuer for a new Air Canada U.S. cobranded card with Aeroplan set to become a transfer partner in the Chase Ultimate Rewards program.
A new card from Chase
Slated for a launch in late 2021, Air Canada and Chase will team up for a cobranded credit card available to U.S. residents. Mastercard will be the payment network for this specific product.
“The strength of the newly transformed Aeroplan program combined with this partnership will drive significant growth and engagement — focusing on the over 2 million U.S. residents with strong ties on both sides of the border,” said Mark Nasr, Vice President of Loyalty and eCommerce at Air Canada in a written statement.
This isn’t the first time an Air Canada credit card will be available in the U.S., but it was offered by TD Bank previously.
Air Canada will become a Chase transfer partner
Aeroplan already partners with several transferable points programs, letting you instantly top up your account when you’re ready to book an award. You can transfer points to Aeroplan at the following ratios:
- American Express Membership Rewards: 1:1
- Capital One miles: 2:1.5
- Marriott Bonvoy: 3:1 (with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred)
Air Canada will also team up with Chase, with the ability to transfer Ultimate Rewards points to the Aeroplan program starting in late 2021.
An Air Canada spokesperson told TPG that “Air Canada and AMEX enjoy a long-term relationship and there are no changes to any other programs at this time.”
In the coming months, we’ll know even more about the Chase Aeroplan card and the new Ultimate Rewards transfer opportunity.
