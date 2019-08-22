This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With so many competitors, airlines are constantly running random deals and giveaways — like when Frontier gave those with the last name Green(e) free flights — in an effort to stay relevant to travelers. In this case, Aeroplan is celebrating their 35th birthday by giving away over 35 million miles.
Sadly, one person won’t be the recipient of all 35 million, but instead it will be split into 10 grand prize winners of 3.5 million miles each. An additional 35 people will be chosen to receive 100,000 miles if their social post is chosen. It’s a pretty good deal no matter how you split it.
So how do you become one of the lucky recipients of this miles giveaway? It’s pretty simple; all you have to do is register your account number and then post on social media about a trip you’ve taken or want to take using the hashtag #withAeroplan. You can also get bonus entries every time you earn or redeem miles and an additional 35 bonus entries if you use an Aeroplan co-branded credit card during the contest period of Aug. 22- Sept. 25, 2019.
You may be wondering if this contest is really worth entering if you don’t fly Air Canada often, and the short answer is 100%. While Aeroplan is the Canadian airline’s loyalty program, it’s a part of the Star Alliance which includes partners like United, Lufthansa, ANA and more. This makes Aeroplan miles all the more valuable as you can occasionally book award flights for fewer miles than in other programs.
Great redemptions include 55,000 miles for a one-way flight from the US to Europe in United Polaris or 75,000 miles for business class to Africa on a Star Alliance carrier like South African or Lufthansa.
Additionally, you can also transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Aeroplan from a card like the The Platinum Card® from American Express to boost your account balance.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/TPG
