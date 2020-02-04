Aeroflot delays launch of A350 to London Heathrow until October
Aeroflot has delayed the first flight of its new A350 on the route from Moscow (SVO) to London (LHR). While the airline was originally set to operate the A350 to LHR as of June 1, RoutesOnline reports that the airline has delayed that launch until October.
The first A350 flight showing available to book on the Aeroflot website is now Oct. 25. Google Flights is still showing the aircraft operating the route for the original period, though ExpertFlyer, which is owned by TPG’s parent company Red Ventures, is showing the summer period flight SU2579 as being operated by an A321.
The schedule for the A350 is as follows as of 25 October:
- SU2578 Moscow (SVO) 11 a.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 12:15 p.m. Arrival
- SU2579 London (LHR) 1:30 p.m. Departure ⇒ Moscow (SVO) 8:20 p.m. Arrival
The delay to the introduction of the new A350 on the London (LHR) route is a huge downgrade for passengers who will now have to make do with the airline’s older, narrow-body fleet for the nearly four-hour flight.
The economy class cabin of the A350 is fit out in a 3-3-3 configuration and looks modern and fresh.
While up front in business class, passengers will have a proper experience with enclosed suites and lie-flat beds in a 1-2-1 configuration. The suite hard product is a first for Aeroflot and will be a vast improvement for the flight compared to flying the route on a narrow-body aircraft.
The outside of the aircraft has also seen a noticeable refresh. A bright white replaces the dark, silver grey of the body of the aircraft, the logo appears larger and the Cyrillic letters have been switched out for roman, making it more globally recognizable.
As with most airline operations, routes and equipment are highly subject to change. If you book a flight with an airline in particular to try out a new product, try to book a refundable ticket.
