In the month of July, American Airlines’ Stand Up To Cancer campaign will give those who donate $25 or more to the cause 10 AAdvantage bonus miles for each dollar donated. As a part of the promotion, AA is also allowing those who donate $25 or more to add the name of a loved one to the American Airlines Stand Up to Cancer plane.
The Stand Up to Cancer plane is an Airbus A321. The plane, in its new SUTC livery, is set to take to the skies sometime this fall, according to American Airlines. All proceeds from the donations will go to support SUTC’s cancer research programs.
For more information or to make your donation, head over to American’s dedicated page for the program.
All photos courtesy of American Airlines
