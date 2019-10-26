AA expands dynamic award pricing, Disneyland visitors may have been exposed to measles, and more
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Disneyland visitors may have been exposed to measles — again
This isn’t the first time this has happened. Here’s how you can protect yourself and your family while traveling.
AA tweaks dynamic award pricing even more
American Airlines is making a ton of adjustments to its award-redemption charts. For some, this will be a good thing. For most, this probably is bad news.
For a less-depressing peek into AA operations, here’s why the airline continues to allow travelers to deplane from the rear door is.
Opinion: Why Asia is the best continent for short-haul flying
TPG Senior Writer Ethan Steinberg makes a compelling case.
Amex vs. Chase vs. Citi: Which booking portal is best for maximizing hotel savings?
We did the legwork so you don’t have to.
You might be able to check your carry-on on JetBlue for a small fee
If you don’t feel like lugging your duffel bag all over the airport, JetBlue will take it off your hands — for $5. What do you think? Tell us in the TPG Lounge.
The Points Guy gives back in South Africa through the PeaceJam conference
Executive Editorial Director Scott Mayerowitz shares his take-aways from the life-changing trip. (He also shares his best tips for avoiding jet lag.)
The rookie flight booking mistake that made TPG’s review editor ‘feel like a novice’
You’ve heard of schadenfreude? There’s something very amusing about this story, with a great take-away for even the most seasoned traveler. It happens to the best of us.
How much does it cost to commute in other cities?
Here are the world’s cheapest and most expensive places for public transportation.
The world’s shortest flight is less than two minutes long
Read all about why this route exists, and follow along as TPG UK staffer Daniel Ross boards the flight in the name of science and research.
Here’s how the right credit card saved one TPG reader $1,700
There’s never a good time for catastrophe to strike. However, it’s a lot easier to recover if you have — and utilize — credit card perks such as purchase protection.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Featured photo by Ryan Patterson
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.