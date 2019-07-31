This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In November 2018, American Airlines and China Southern announced a significant expansion of their partnership. The biggest airline in the world and the largest in Asia agreed to an expanded code-sharing, reciprocal mileage earning and redemption options and shared lounge access to take effect in 2019.
The earning and redeeming charts for the partnership went live in March 2019. Although China Southern first-class awards were initially excluded from the partnership, they were opened to AAdvantage members in June 2019.
The only missing piece of the expanded partnership was the lounge benefits. Now, we are getting full details of the reciprocal lounge benefits. Even better, American Airlines and China Southern elites, premium passengers and club members don’t have to wait long for these benefits to kick in. They take effect Thursday, August 1.
RELATED: The Best Credit Cards for American Airlines Flyers
Starting Thursday, qualifying American Airlines customers will have access to China Southern’s 38 Sky Pearl lounges located in 23 mainland China airports. For the purposes of this lounge benefit, qualifying AA customers include:
- Admirals Club members in any cabin if flying an AA-operated international flight as part of the same itinerary
- American Airlines Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum elites in any cabin on an American Airlines- or China Southern-operated flight
- First/business class customers
In addition, qualifying China Southern customers will have access to all 50 Admirals Club lounges, which include 44 locations in 28 airports in North America as well as 6 overseas locations. Qualifying China Southern customers are defined as:
- Sky Pearl Gold members traveling in any cabin
- First Class or Business Class customers on itineraries that include an international flight longer than five hours
Qualifying customers are able to bring guests into the lounge based on the following allowance:
- Admirals Club members: 2 guests or a spouse/domestic partner & children under 18 years of age
- First-class passengers: 1 guest
- American Airlines elites (Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum): 1 guest
- China Southern Gold elites: 1 guest
Qualifying business class passengers aren’t able to bring guests into the lounge under this agreement.
Featured image by Javier Rodriguez / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.