88-year-old has ‘dream’ VA Upper Class flight after passenger gives up seat
A young man traveling in business class on a flight from New York with his family met an 88-year-old woman traveling in economy. Before the flight took off, however, the two had swapped seats.
Jack and Violet became fast friends at the airport and Jack decided Violet would have a better time in business class, according to the New Zealand Herald.
Leah Amy, who says she’s a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant, documented the encounter between Jack and Violet, who she called her “[favorite] passengers ever.”
“Jack and his family purchased seats In our Upper Class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” Amy wrote in a Facebook post, which has since been shared over a thousand times.
“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” Amy continued. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too.”
Violet seemed to have an incredible trip, enjoying business-class amenities such as dinner (with real silverware!) and lie-flat seating. It was Violet’s first time in business class, Amy wrote. She traveled to New York to visit her daughter, Amy wrote, but hadn’t been in a while because of a knee replacement.
TPG has reached out to the flight attendant who worked the flight and Virgin Atlantic for comment.
We at TPG hope Violet had a great flight up front. We’re fans of Virgin’s Upper Class product here ourselves. TPG U.K.’s Director of Content Nicky Kelvin flew from London (LHR) to New York (JFK) earlier this year and enjoyed the friendly service, comfortable bed and plentiful redemption options.
