It’s day two of Amazon Prime Day 2019 and the deals just keep coming. Amazon just launched a new promotion, offering Prime members up to $60 back on their purchases.
Today only, Prime members targeted for the “Buy More, Get More” promotion will get $10 back in Amazon credit for spending $100, $22 for spending $200 or $60 for spending $500. Targeted Prime members must make their purchases through the Amazon app to qualify. The maximum you can earn with this promotion is $60, meaning the bonuses for meeting each threshold won’t stack. Taxes, fees, gift wrap, shipping and handling costs do not count toward the spend amount.
While you must make your purchases through the app to get the discount, you can check to see if you’re targeted by either visiting the campaign page on Amazon’s website, looking for the “Shop Prime day and get up to $60” banner on the homepage of the app or searching “Get More” on the app.
While the official terms and conditions say you only have to “visit the campaign page” today to activate the offer, there’s also a “Get Started” button on the app version of the campaign page that’s probably worth clicking just to be safe. As long as you activate the offer before the end of the day, all qualifying spend for purchases made through the app today will count.
If you successfully met the terms of this promotion, you’ll receive a notification via your phone on Friday, July 19 that your credit is available. To claim your credit, either tap the notification or open the Amazon app and tap the red dot that appears on the homepage. Note that promotional codes may only be applied to orders made in the Amazon shopping app for products sold by Amazon.com. Promotional codes may not be used for products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities, (even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”), digital content or Amazon Gift Cards. Additionally, items purchased using a promotional code must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
Don’t forget, you can maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi Double Cash Card or The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year. You can also stack different promotions, such as the 20% discount by using just one Amex Membership Reward point and a $10 promotional credit by spending $10+ at Whole Foods.
