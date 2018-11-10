Get 5x Bonus Miles, $50 Amazon Gift Card on United Flights to Singapore
United Airlines is offering two incentives to encourage travelers to visit Singapore. The first incentive provides targeted passengers extra award miles on paid United economy fares between the US and Singapore.
Passengers must register for this promotion before booking their flights. Then, you’ll earn bonus award miles equal to 5x the fare on qualifying flights between the US and Singapore (SIN) through May 31, 2019. Bonus miles are calculated based on the originally ticketed fare and/or fare classes, regardless of any subsequent changes to the fare or fare class. Here’s the table of earnings based on elite status.
Note that this offer is targeted and may not be available for all MileagePlus members. I wasn’t eligible for the promotion.
If you are eligible, the terms and conditions of the promotion state you must fly on United-operated flights and must fly the United-operated San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN) segment. You must also credit your flights to your United MileagePlus account. Basic economy fares aren’t eligible, and in total, you can earn no more than 100,000 United miles through this promotion.
The second incentive is through a Facebook promotion. While supplies last, United is offering passengers a $50 Amazon.com gift card when you register for the promotion and book a round-trip flight to Singapore before Nov. 20.
You need to sign up for the promotion before booking. Gift cards will be emailed by Dec. 5. To sign up for the promotion, go to United’s Facebook page and click on Info and Ads on the left-hand side. Then, scroll through the ads until you see the ad pictured above. Click sign up and then fill in the email and name associated with your United loyalty account.
If you take advantage of either of these promotions, remember to register for the promotion(s) first and book your flights directly with United. When booking, be sure to use a credit card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, United Club Card or United Explorer Card that provides excellent earnings on United airfare purchases as well as trip delay protection and baggage delay protection. The information for the United Club card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
Featured photo of Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay by Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images.
