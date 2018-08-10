Score InterContinental Award Nights From 12,500 Points via This IHG Promotion
If you’re looking for a getaway to Mexico or Central America, the price of some hotel options have just been cut in half. IHG is offering award nights at few dozen properties at 50% off the standard award rate.
Now through August 13, book an award stay at any of the 33 participating hotels for 50% off the standard award rate. The promotion is valid for stays from now through October 27. As with the IHG PointBreaks hotels, there’s no special promo code to enter. Just log in to your IHG Rewards account and search for award nights at a participating hotel. If there’s award availability for your nights, the reduced award night rate will appear in the results.
While InterContinental hotels rarely are included on the PointBreaks list nowadays, this sales includes six properties in IHG’s most prestigious brand. Also, there are four Crowne Plaza hotels, a Hotel Indigo and at least two all-inclusive properties. Here’s the list of participating hotels — excluding Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express properties:
- InterContinental Presidente™ Mérida (12,500 points per night)
- InterContinental™ Miramar Panamá (15,000 points per night)
- InterContinental™ Real Santo Domingo (17,500 points per night)
- InterContinental Presidente™ Cancún Resort (17,500 points per night)
- InterContinental Presidente™ Cozumel Resort Spa (25,000 points per night)
- InterContinental™ San Juan (25,000 points per night after discount)
- Crowne Plaza™ Panama
- Crowne Plaza™ Panama Airport
- Crowne Plaza™ Santo Domingo
- Crowne Plaza™ Villahermosa
- Hotel Indigo™ Veracruz Boca del Río
- Holiday Inn Resort™ Los Cabos All Inclusive
- Holiday Inn Resort™ Ixtapa All Inclusive
- Holiday Inn Resort™ Acapulco
- Holiday Inn Resort™ Aruba Beach Resort & Casino
- Holiday Inn Resort™ Mazatlán
Even better, you can combine this discount with the automatic fourth night free perk of the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to score nights at an InterContinental for under 10,000 IHG Rewards points per night:
One important warning: This sale is occurring during hurricane season. Most IHG properties have a generous cancellation policy, but you’ll want to check the hotel cancellation policy before booking. Also, make sure to book your flights with a credit card that offers trip delay and cancellation in case weather ruins your plans.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
Featured image courtesy of Intercontinental Miramar Panama.
