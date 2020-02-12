5 things you can buy your Valentine with your annual card credits
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and that means love is in the air. Whether you’ve been married for 40 years or are trying to impress your new best friend, shelling out for a Valentine’s gift can get pretty costly.
We feel you. So here are five gifts you can buy your Valentine using the credits offered by your credit card. They never need to know.
Chocolate covered strawberries from Saks 5th Avenue
I know, I’m as surprised as you are about this. But it’s true — Saks sells a variety of Valentine’s Day goods, and a dozen chocolate covered strawberries are on the list.
Even better, these strawberries cost the exact bi-annual $50 credit that you receive for holding The Platinum Card® from American Express, which means you’re not left scrambling to find a use for three or four dollars before June. And since your credit resets in the latter half of the year, you can do it all over again. Am I sensing a post-Halloween romantic revival?
A Valentine’s bouquet from Doordash
Did you fail to grab a gift before you headed home? Well if you live in a city that has DoorDash and hold a Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you can take advantage of your new $60 credit to have not just flowers, but also a teddy bear and chocolate sent straight to your home in 30 minutes.
See, you weren’t forgetful — you were having them hand delivered.
A FitBit Versa from Dell
Save their heart (health) with a FitBit Versa purchased using the up to $100 Dell credit on U.S. purchases from The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. You may argue that it’s not sexy, but buy a matching set and celebrate your FitBit-inspired fitness.
Or, if you’re in the mood for a little mood music, grab a Bose Soundlink Speaker instead and let your inner Marvin Gaye loose.
A luxury travel kit from Saks 5th Avenue
Did you know that Jack Black is into body wash now? Neither did I, but this set comes complete with beard lube and a handy carrying case for the frequent traveler in your life.
As above, use your $50 semi-annual credit from The Platinum Card® from American Express to snag this set.
A Valentine’s Day Cinnapack from Grubhub
This one’s cheating a little, since it costs more than your American Express® Gold Card $10 monthly credit, but come on — it’s a package full of cinnamon rolls in the shape of a heart. Who wouldn’t love that?
You can splurge a little and pay only $6.49 when you use your monthly dining credit on your the Amex Gold Card. Or, if you’re truly strapped for cash, saunter on over to The Cheesecake Factory and scoop up a slice of Ultimate Red Velvet Cheesecake for $7.95. We won’t judge.
Feature photo by FatCamera/Getty Images.
