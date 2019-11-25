Targeted: Get 4x points on Amazon purchases with new Amex Offer
A new Amex Offer from Amazon is appearing in American Express accounts, and if you’re targeted, the promotion could net you a decent amount of points.
Here’s what you need to know.
You will get 4 additional Amex Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on Amazon purchases made at amazon.com or via the U.S. Amazon app from now until Dec. 31, 2019, up to 1,500 points.
What’s great about this deal is that you can buy nearly anything from Amazon.com to get the points, and Amazon sells just about everything under the sun. Note that while corporate gift cards are excluded, third-party gift cards appear to be eligible. If you don’t have anything to purchase from Amazon now, you can still nab a gift card from retailers like Best Buy and Starbucks, or airlines like Southwest and Delta.
Keep in mind that authorized users are also eligible to enroll on their own card for this offer. This means you can earn points across both cards and double or triple the amount of points you receive from this offer.
Note that the offer appears to be targeted, as I saw it on three of my four Amex cards including The Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Green Card and the American Express® Gold Card — but not The Business Platinum® Card from American Express.
As you’ll find with any Amex Offer, the usual restrictions apply. The offer excludes corporate gift cards (but not regular gift cards) and custom-designed gift card purchases and is not valid at international sites owned and/or operated by Amazon or websites affiliated with/linked to/from Amazon.com. Offer not valid for Amazon Local, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Home & Business Services, Amazon Currency Converter, Home Services, Prime Photos, Amazon Inspire, Amazon Video Direct, Amazon business, Amazon Global, or Amazon Drive.
Note that you can earn a maximum of 1,500 bonus Amex points with this offer. In order to take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to check to see if you were targeted and then use your eligible card for purchases by New Year’s Eve. Any of the above can only be added to one card per account holder, so you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase.
If you don’t have an American Express card and don’t want to miss out on future offers like this, consider adding The Platinum Card® from American Express to your wallet, as it’s offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months. However, you might be eligible for an Amex Platinum 100k points bonus offer using the CardMatch Tool (offer subject to change at any time).
If the Platinum Card isn’t for you, check out our guide on choosing the best American Express card that suits your style.
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images
