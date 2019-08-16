This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have the American Express® Green Card, you might be targeted for a 35,000-point upgrade offer for moving to the higher-end American Express® Gold Card and spending $2,000 in the first three months, Doctor of Credit reports. Based on TPG’s valuations, 35,000 Membership Rewards points are worth $700.
This is slightly lower than the 40,000-point upgrade offer Amex previously offered and identical to the current publicly available offer of 35,000 points after meeting the same minimum spending requirement. Fortunately, it appears that you should still be eligible for the bonus if you’ve had the card before — normally, Amex allows just one welcome bonus per “lifetime” per card type.
If targeted, you should have received an email with the offer. Alternatively, you might see an offer to “Go Gold” on your online account page under Amex Offers.
This offer is quite attractive, especially considering the lack of lifetime bonus restriction. The Amex Gold Card is a substantial upgrade from the Amex Green Card, both in terms of earnings and perks. It has a $250 annual fee (see rates & fees), but features like an up to $120 annual dining credit and up to $100 annual airline fee credit, as well as 4x points (an 8% return based on our valuations) on dining (recently expanded from just US restaurants to restaurants worldwide) help justify it. That said, if you’re not in a rush to get a new card, it might not hurt to hold off from upgrading now with hopes that the higher upgrade offer will return later.
