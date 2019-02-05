This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: The Hilton American Express Ascend Card is now the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card and is offering a limited-time bonus of 130,000 bonus points + a free weekend night through August 28, 2019.
Whether you’re new to the world of travel rewards or simply looking to top up one of your balances, credit card welcome bonuses are the fastest way to get you there. There’s nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a massive bonus post to your account and realizing how much of the world you’ll get to explore with it.
If you’ve been thinking about adding a new card to your wallet, now is the perfect time. We’re currently seeing 100,000-point bonuses — and in some cases even more — on some of the best cards on the market. But don’t be fooled — not every 100,000-point offer is worth the same amount. Here’s a rundown of the currently available 100,000-point and higher offers, and which ones should top your list.
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Bonus (value based on TPG’s valuations)
|Notable Perks
|Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
|$450
|Up to 150,000 points
$900
|$250 airline credit, $250 Hilton resort credit, $100 property credit on eligible stays of 2 or more nights at Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels. Terms apply.
|Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
|$95
|125,000 points
$750
|One free weekend night after spending $15,000 in a year, Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a year. Terms apply.
|Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
|$95
|130,000 points
$780
|One free weekend night after spending $15,000 in a year, second free weekend night after spending $60,000 in a year, Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a year. Terms apply.
Hilton Honors Aspire Card From American Express
While Hilton points are the least valuable currency on this list at only 0.6 cents apiece, there are currently three Hilton cards all offering welcome bonuses above and beyond 100,000 points. The Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express has the highest bonus of the three — you’ll earn 150,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $4,000 in 3 months.
The Aspire is a value-packed premium card with a hefty $450 annual fee to match. But in exchange for that fee, you’ll automatically receive top-tier Hilton Diamond status, one free weekend night when you open your card and another every year when you renew. Cardmembers get a full Priority Pass membership with guesting privileges and a number of statement credits to offset the high fee: a $250 annual airline credit, a $250 Hilton resort credit at participating hotels, and a $100 property credit on eligible stays of two nights or more at Conrad and Waldorf Astoria hotels.
Hilton Amex Ascend and Hilton Amex Business
If a $450 annual fee sounds a little too rich for you, you can consider one of Hilton’s two mid-tier credit cards instead, both of which have significantly lower $95 annual fees. The Hilton Honors Ascend Card from American Express and the Hilton Honors Business Card from American Express are offering 125,000-point and 130,000-point welcome bonuses respectively, and since they’re different credit card products, you’re able to get both if you want. For the Ascend card, you’ll need to spend $2,000 in three months to earn the bonus, while the Business card requires $5,000 in spend in the first four months.
When it comes to features, these two cards are very similar. Both will get you complimentary Hilton Gold status and the ability to upgrade to Diamond by spending $40,000 in a year, plus a free weekend night certificate good at practically any Hilton property for spending $15,000 in a year, and 10 free Priority Pass visits annually. The Business card has one extra feature that can be useful for high spenders — the ability to earn a second free weekend night with $60,000 in total spend on the card in a calendar year.
If you’re having trouble deciding between one of the mid-tier Hilton cards and the premium Aspire card, make sure to check out our guide comparing “Hilton Ascend vs. Hilton Aspire: Which Card Is Right for You?”
Bonus: Chase Sapphire Banking + Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve
A final option worth considering involves stacking two sign-up bonuses. If you qualify, you could earn 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points by signing up for a Chase Sapphire Banking account. One of the eligibility requirements for this checking account is holding a Chase Sapphire card, so if you don’t have either the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you could sign up for one of those cards and earn either 60,000 points by spending $4,000 in the first 3 months with the Sapphire Preferred or 50,000 points by spending $4,000 in the first three months with the Sapphire Reserve. With both bonuses, you’d be looking at up to 120,000 points — and that’s before factoring in the additional points you’d earn for meeting the minimum spend requirement on the Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve. Based on our valuations, 120,000 points are worth $2,400.
Bottom Line
These cards offering 100,000-point bonuses (and more) could definitely be worth considering if you’re looking to boost your rewards balance in a specific airline or hotel loyalty program.
And if none of the cards above tickle your fancy, you can see if any additional 100,000-point offers are available to you via the CardMatch tool (which are subject to change at anytime). We’ve seen targeted offers such as 100,000 points for the personal Platinum Card® from American Express, through CardMatch, so it’s definitely worth looking at what card offers are available to you through the tool.
Featured image of the Hilton Conrad Maldives courtesy of the hotel.
