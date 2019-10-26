3 airlines offer to waive change fees ahead of Colorado snowstorm
Grab your gloves and get your shovels ready because the snow has already started to fall in Colorado. And for travelers, that translates to bracing yourself for delays and potential cancellations if you’re traveling to, from or connecting in Colorado airports.
The state is expecting up to a foot of snow between Oct. 27 — 28, which has airlines offering to waive change fees for those scheduled to travel during the dates as delays and cancellation are expected.
Currently, only three airlines are offering passengers the option to change their flights. Each carrier’s rules for the changes vary, so if you have plans to travel to, from or connect in Colorado be sure to check the chart below to see what each airline is offering.
|Airline
|Travel dates
|Airports affected
|Changes allowed
|American Airlines
|Oct. 27 — 28
|
|“Changes are allowed if you are scheduled to travel Oct. 27 — 28 and can travel Oct. 26 — 31. Customers cannot change origin or destination city and must rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference for change fees to be waived.”
|United Airlines
|Oct. 27
|
|“The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before Oct. 30 as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities as originally ticketed.”
|Frontier
|Oct. 27 — 28
|
|“Customers may make one itinerary change — rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.
Travel must be completed no later than Nov. 17. Origin and destination cities may be changed. Customers whose flights are canceled may request a refund.”
Frontier, a Denver-based airline, appears to offer the most flexibility to passengers by giving them an extended amount of time to book their new travel and by waiving a majority of its rules and regulations that typically apply to low-cost tickets. United and American both seem to be following similar plans of action and are requesting passengers rebook in a shorter timespan.
If you have plans to travel to, from or connect at any affected Colorado airports on an airline that’s not offering to waive change fees and you end up getting delayed, you could be eligible for trip delay reimbursement. However, this depends on which credit card you used to pay for the ticket. For example, if you paid with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and *knock on wood* are delayed more than six hours, you could be eligible for up to $500 per ticket.
Oh, and if you do find yourself with extra time in the Denver Airport check out the airport’s lounge availability.
Finally, if you do have plans to travel to, from or connect in Colorado be sure to continuously check your airline’s app for updates. Nothing’s worse than arriving to the airport and finding out your flight’s majorly delayed or even worse, canceled.
Featured image courtesy of Thomas Cooper/Getty Images.
