Earn 2x SkyMiles on Delta gift card purchases
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta is getting in the holiday spirit by offering travelers the ultimate gift — the gift of travel.
While supplies last, SkyMiles members can buy Delta gift cards for $250+ and they will earn 2 miles per dollar spent — making it a rewarding gift for both the giver and receiver. There’s no limit to how many gift cards you can buy, so this is also a great way to treat yourself to as it will allow you to earn bonus miles for future travel.
You can maximize this promo even further by purchasing the gift cards with a Delta cobranded credit card to earn more Delta miles. Currently, there are limited-time increased offers on these Amex Delta cards until Oct. 30, 2019:
|Card
|Welcome Bonus
|Annual Fee (changing Jan. 2020)
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|60,000 miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
|$95, waived the first year (see rates and fees)
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|75,000 miles, plus 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, and a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
|$195 ($250 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020 — see rates and fees)
|Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
|75,000 miles, plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply.
|$450 ($550 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020 — see rates and fees)
Note that the offer is limited to a total of 6 million bonus miles being given away through the qualifying period. You can expect to receive your bonus miles in your Delta SkyMiles account within 14 days of the transaction.
Related: The advanced guide to maximizing Delta SkyMiles award tickets
Whether you plan to take advantage of a SkyMiles flash deal or have your eye on a Delta One booking, here’s to getting many miles closer!
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve card, click here.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.