If you aren’t already familiar with Amex Offers, the holiday shopping season an excellent time to learn all about them. Amex Offers are opt-in, limited-time deals specifically for American Express cardholders, like 5,000 Membership Rewards points for spending $250 or more at Saks Fifth Avenue, 15% off Starbucks purchases and so many more.
A great Amex Offer reappeared on some targeted American Express credit card accounts just in time for holiday shopping — 2,000 Membership Rewards points for spending $50 or more at Amazon. You don’t even need to spend that $50 or more at the same time.
The offer expires Dec. 31, 2018, and to qualify for the bonus points, all purchases must be made through Amazon directly. It isn’t valid for purchases through Amazon Local, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Home & Business Services, Amazon Currency Converter, Home Services, Prime Photos, Amazon Inspire, Amazon Video Direct, Amazon business, Amazon Global or Amazon Drive.
Remember that Amex Offers are often targeted, so not every American Express card will be included in this Amazon promotion. In order to see if you’ve been targeted — and to enroll in the offer — log in to your AmericanExpress.com account. Scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section. You may need to click “Load More” to see the offer. Make sure to click the “Add to Card” button to enroll your card in the offers you want before making your purchases.
Given TPG’s current valuation of Membership Rewards, 2,000 points are worth $40, so definitely take advantage of this if you’re targeted. These additional points will be added within 90 days after Dec. 31.
Note that there’s a limit of one registration per Amex Offer per username/password. So, choose wisely if you have multiple targeted cards under a single login (or try using multiple private browsers or moving cards to separate logins). I received this offer on my American Express® Gold Card.
