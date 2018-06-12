This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
American Express is back with another incentive to move your points to one of its transfer partners.
Amex is now offering a 25% bonus when transferring Membership Rewards points to Hawaiian Airlines’ mileage program. This is similar to the promo that ran last summer and other recent transfer bonuses, like the 25% bonus for transfers to Air France/KLM Flying Blue that ends on June 15. If you want to qualify for the bonus, you’ll need to transfer your points by June 26.
Normally you can convert Membership Rewards points to HawaiianMiles at a 1:1 ratio, although you’re locked into transferring points in increments of 1000. With the new incentive, you can convert 1000 points to 1250 HawaiianMiles.
Membership Rewards-earning cards include:
- The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
Hawaiian Airlines doesn’t have the strongest award chart but it can make more sense to redeem through them with this bonus. You can fly from the mainland US to Hawaii from as little as 40,000 miles round-trip in coach and 80,000 miles round-trip in first class. That means you’d only need to transfer 32,000 Amex MR for a round-trip economy award and 64,000 points for a round-trip first class award. Flying inter-island would only run you 15,000 miles or 12,000 Amex MR for a round-trip coach award.
The mileage prices are from anywhere in the mainland US to Hawaii, so you’re paying the same rate if you’re flying from the West or East Coast.
TPG’s Reviews Editor Nick Ellis flew on Hawaiian’s new A330 with lie-flat first class seats and thoroughly enjoyed his time with the airline.
The A330 has a solid economy product too.
Hawaiian has a handful of partners that you can use its miles on like Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia, Korean Air and JetBlue. Unfortunately its partner award charts aren’t anything spectacular, but there are a few silver linings.
You can fly between the East Coast and United Kingdom on Virgin Atlantic for 60,000 HawaiianMiles round-trip, or 48,000 Amex MR with the transfer bonus. The best part is that Hawaiian doesn’t pass on the hefty fuel surcharges that Virgin normally would.
If you’re looking to go to Hawaii with Membership Rewards points and don’t necessarily need to fly on Hawaiian metal, it may make more sense to transfer them to Air France/KLM’s Flying Blue (and fly on Delta) or British Airways (and fly on American or Alaska). Transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Korean Air SkyPass (to fly on Delta) can be a fantastic option too.
Featured image courtesy of Hilton Hawaiian Village.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.