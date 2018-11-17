This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From pet-friendly features to a nightly wine hour to complimentary bikes, IHG’s Kimpton brand tends to do things a bit differently. Even on this latest Cyber Monday + Giving Tuesday promotion, they’re doing things differently by donating $5 per night to their charitable partners (The Trevor Project and No Kid Hungry) — as well as giving you 25-40% off the best flexible rate at most Kimpton properties.
This promotion is valid for Kimpton stays at the 64 participating properties booked by Nov. 30. You must stay between Nov. 19, 2018 and Mar. 31, 2019. This promotion’s sale rate is a prepaid, non-refundable rate that’s only available to IHG Rewards Club members.
The discount ranges from 25% to 40% off the best flexible rate. For example, only two Miami properties — Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach and Kimpton EPIC Hotel — are offering up to 40% off.
Five properties, Kimpton Everly Hotel in Los Angeles Hollywood, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore in Baltimore Inner Harbor, Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego in San Diego Downtown, Kimpton Solamar Hotel in San Diego Gaslight Quarter and Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Oceanfront are offering up to 35% off.
13 properties, including Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, are offering up to 30% off. And, 44 properties are offering up to 25% off including Kimpton Ink48 Hotel, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, Kimpton La Peer Hotel, Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel and Spa and Kimpton De Witt Amsterdam.
Remember: not all Kimpton properties are participating in this promotion, and some have particular dates or days of the week blacked out. You can see all 64 eligible Kimpton properties on IHG’s website. Keep in mind the Kimpton Cyber Monday Sale rate is non-refundable — but it can be a good value if you’re ready to commit. When it comes time to book, be sure to use the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to earn 10 IHG points per dollar spent, or the Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent. Based on TPG’s latest valuations, either card will get you a 6% return on the stay.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
Featured photo of Kimpton Ink48 Hotel in New York City.
