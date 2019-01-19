This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
More than 110 million Americans are currently under a winter advisory as a powerful winter storm — dubbed “Harper” by the Weather Channel — sweeps across the Great Lakes toward the Northeast. Currently, winter storm warnings stretch across 16 states, from Iowa up through Maine.
Snow accumulations of more than two feet are still expected for parts of the Northeast:
The storm made for a rough day of air travel on Friday, with FlightAware’s flight cancellation tracker recording more than 500 flight cancellations and 5,100 flight delays in the US. But, that’s just the start of the impact from this storm. As of this morning, flight cancellations have already topped 1,100 for Saturday, and 730 flight cancellations have already been posted for Sunday.
The hardest hit airports for the three-day period are:
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD): 679 cancellations
- Boston (BOS): 567 cancellations
- New York Kennedy (JFK): 258 cancellations
- Chicago Midway (MWD): 159 cancellations
- Washington Reagan (DCA): 116 cancellations
- Charlotte (CLT): 107 cancellations
- Philadelphia (PHL): 106 cancellations
- Newark (EWR): 100 cancellations
Through 8:30am ET Saturday, only four airlines have issued weather waivers so far. However, these fee waivers cover a whopping 87 airports.
Here’s what’s been issued so far:
Alaska
- Travel dates: January 17 – 20
- Airports covered: Boston (BOS); New York – JFK (JFK); New York City – Newark (EWR)
- Must have purchased tickets by: January 17
- New travel dates: January 21 – 25
- Tickets must be exchanged or canceled prior to the departure of your original flight. Rebook your flight or cancel your trip online. If you purchased your tickets through a third party, such as Expedia, another travel agency, or another airline, contact them directly for assistance.
American Airlines
Northeastern U.S. and Canada
- Travel dates: January 19 – 20
- Airports covered: Albany, New York (ALB); Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE); Bangor, Maine (BGR); Boston, Massachusetts (BOS); Buffalo, New York (BUF); Burlington, Vermont (BTV); Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI); Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT); Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); Islip, New York (ISP); Ithaca, New York (ITH); Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT); Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts (MVY); Montreal, Canada (YUL); New Haven, Connecticut (HVN); New York Kennedy, New York (JFK); New York LaGuardia, New York (LGA); Newark, New Jersey (EWR); Ottawa, Canada (YOW); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT); Providence, Rhode Island (PVD); Portland, Maine (PWM); Rochester, New York (ROC); State College, Pennsylvania (SCE); Stewart / Newburgh, New York (SWF); Syracuse, New York (SYR); Toronto, Canada (YYZ); Watertown, New York (ART); White Plains / Westchester County, New York (HPN); Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP); Williamsport, Pennsylvania (IPT); Worcester, Massachusetts (ORH)
- Must have purchased your ticket by January 16
- Rebook travel anytime between January 16 – 23
- You can’t change your origin or destination city. Must rebook in same cabin or pay the difference.
- Avoid the phone queue. Changes available on both AA’s website and in the AA app.
Central and Midwestern U.S.
- Travel dates: January 18 – 19
- Airports covered: Akron / Canton, Ohio (CAK); Bloomington / Normal, Illinois (BMI); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID); Champaign / Urbana, Illinois (CMI); Chicago, Illinois (ORD); Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG); Cleveland, Ohio (CLE); Columbia, Missouri (COU); Columbus, Ohio (CMH); Dayton, Ohio (DAY); Des Moines, Iowa (DSM); Detroit, Michigan (DTW); Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ); Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA); Indianapolis, Indiana (IND); Kalamazoo / Battle Creek, Michigan (AZO); Kansas City, Missouri (MCI); Kirksville, Missouri (IRK); La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE); Madison, Wisconsin (MSN); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE); Moline, Illinois (MLI); Omaha, Nebraska (OMA); Peoria, Illinois (PIA); Rochester, Minnesota (RST); Sioux City, Iowa (SUX); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD); South Bend, Indiana (SBN); Springfield, Illinois (SPI); St. Louis, Missouri (STL); Toledo, Ohio (TOL); Waterloo, Iowa (ALO)
- Must have purchased your ticket by January 17
- Rebook travel anytime between January 17 – 23
- You can’t change your origin or destination city. Must rebook in same cabin or pay the difference.
- Avoid the phone queue. Changes available on both AA’s website and in the AA app.
Delta
- Travel dates: January 19 – 20
- Airports covered: Albany, NY (ALB); Allentown, PA (ABE); Bangor, ME (BGR); Binghamton, NY (BGM); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Burlington, VT (BTV); Elmira, NY (ELM); Erie, PA (ERI); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); Hartford, CT (BDL); Ithaca, NY (ITH); Manchester, NH (MHT); Montreal, QC, Canada (YUL); Newark, NJ (EWR); Newburgh, NY (SWF); New York- Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York- LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Ottawa, ON, Canada (YOW); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Portland, ME (PWM); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); Scranton, PA (AVP); State College, PA (SCE); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Toronto, ON, Canada (YYZ); White Plains, NY (HPN)
- Must have purchased ticket by: January 18
- Ticket must be reissued on or before: January 23
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than: January 23
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond January 23, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
- If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance. Applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates.
Frontier
Waiver 1:
- Travel dates: January 17 – 20
- Airports covered: Albany, NY (ALB); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); Islip, NY (ISP); New York, NY LaGuardia (LGA); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Portland, ME (PWM); Portsmouth, NH (PSM); Providence, RI (PVD); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Trenton, NJ (TTN); Washington, DC Dulles (IAD); Washington, DC National (DCA)
- Must have purchased ticket by January 16
- Rebooked travel must be completed no later than: January 31
- Customers may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.
Waiver 2:
- Travel dates: January 19
- Airports covered: Bloomington, IL (BMI); Cedar Rapids, IA (CID); Chicago O’Hare, IL (ORD); Cincinnati, OH (CVG); Cleveland, OH (CLE); Columbus, OH (CMH); Detroit, MI (DTW); Des Moines, IA (DSM); Grand Rapids, MI (GRR); Indianapolis, IN (IND); Kansas City, MO (MCI); St. Louis, MO (STL)
- Must have purchased ticket by January 17
- Rebooked travel must be completed no later than: January 31
- Customers may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.
JetBlue
- Travel dates: January 19 – 20
- Airports covered: Albany, NY (ALB); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Burlington, VT (BTV); Chicago, IL (ORD); Cleveland, OH (CLE); Hartford, CT (BDL); New York, NY (JFK); New York, NY (LGA); Newburgh, NY (SWF); Newark, NJ (EWR); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Westchester County, NY (HPN); Worcester, MA (ORH)
- Customers may rebook their flights for travel through January 23
- Original travel must have been booked on or before January 17
Southwest
- Airports covered (January 17 – 19): Des Moines (DSM); Omaha (OMA); Wichita (ICT)
- Airports covered (January 18 – 19): Cincinnati (CVG); Cleveland (CLE); Columbus (CMH); Detroit (DTW); Grand Rapids (GRR); Indianapolis (IND); Kansas City (MCI); Louisville (SDF); St. Louis (STL)
- Airports covered (January 18 – 21): Albany (ALB); Baltimore (BWI); Boston (BOS); Buffalo (BUF); Chicago (MDW); Hartford (BDL); Long Island MacArthur (ISP); Manchester (MHT); Milwaukee (MKE); Newark (EWR); New York LaGuardia (LGA); Philadelphia (PHL); Pittsburgh (PIT); Portland, Maine (PWM); Providence (PVD); Rochester (ROC); Washington Dulles (IAD); Washington National Reagan (DCA)
- Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the cities above on the corresponding dates may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with [Southwest’s] accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.
Spirit
Waiver 1:
- Travel dates: January 18 – 19
- Airports covered: Canton/Akron, OH (CAK); Cleveland, OH (CLE); Columbus, OH (CMH); Kansas City, MO (MCI); Chicago, IL (ORD)
- Modification Charge/Fare Difference waived through: January 23
- After this date, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference may apply.
Waiver 2:
- Travel dates: January 18 – 20
- Airports covered: Boston, MA (BOS); Hartford, CT (BDL); Latrobe, PA (LBE); LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Newark, NJ (EWR); Niagara Falls, NY (IAG); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Plattsburgh, NY (PBG)
- Modification Charge/Fare Difference waived through: January 23
- After this date, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference may apply.
United
- Airports covered (January 19): Akron/Canton, OH, OH (CAK); Cape Girardeau, MO (CGI); Cleveland, OH (CLE); Columbia, MO (COU); Columbus, OH (CMH); Dayton, OH (DAY); Evansville, IN (EVV); Fort Wayne, IN (FWA); Indianapolis, IN (IND); Kansas City, MO (MCI); Moline, IL (MLI); Peoria, IL (PIA); Quincy, IL (UIN); South Bend, IN (SBN); Springfield, IL (SPI); Springfield, MO (SGF); St. Louis, MO (STL)
- Airports covered (January 19 – 20): Albany, NY (ALB); Allentown, PA (ABE); Bangor, ME (BGR); Boston, MA (BOS); Buffalo, NY (BUF); Burlington, VT (BTV); Chicago, IL (ORD); Elmira, NY (ELM); Halifax, NS, CA (YHZ); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); Hartford, CT (BDL); Ithaca, NY (ITH); London, ON, CA (YXU); Manchester, NH (MHT); Montréal, QC, CA (YUL); New York/Newark, NJ (EWR); New York-Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York-LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Pittsburgh, PA (PIT); Plattsburgh, NY (PBG); Portland, ME (PWM); Presque Isle, ME (PQI); Providence, RI (PVD); Quebec City, QB, CA (YQB); Rochester, NY (ROC); State College, PA (SCE); Syracuse, NY (SYR); Toronto, ON, CA (YYZ); White Plains, NY (HPN); Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (AVP)
- The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before January 23, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.
