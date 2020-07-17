Theme parks in Japan are telling visitors to ‘scream inside your heart’ — and it’s 2020 in a nutshell
When we look back in the history books to the year 2020, it will be remembered as a period of widespread peace, happiness, prosperity and connection.
I’m kidding.
It’s safe to say it’s been a year unlike any other, and we’ve still got a way to go — but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a laugh (or two) along the way, right?
As destinations and attractions around the world attempt to safely reopen to tourists and visitors, you can expect to find plenty of new rules in place. As weird as this year has been, though, we didn’t see this new policy in Japan coming — namely, that you’ll have to “scream inside your heart” while riding roller coasters to stop the spread of COVID-19.
And that, my friends, is 2020 in a nutshell.
You could say it really is the year of “screaming inside your heart.” For months, we’ve been told to stay inside our homes. Many of us are dealing with extreme isolation, financial challenges and other issues.
We don’t need to be the ones to tell you that the travel industry has been severely affected by the virus either, and even though it seems like things are slowly on the road to recovery, it won’t be “normal” again for quite some time.
Disney World in Orlando reopened on July 11, despite a massive surge of coronavirus cases in the state of Florida. At least for the moment, there are no similar policies in place there regarding screaming during rides. That said, though, masks are required.
Similarly, at nearby Universal Orlando, masks are also required throughout the duration of your stay.
Of course, theme parks are just two examples of destinations now requiring masks. Back in June, American, United and Delta announced they would ban passengers who did not comply with face-covering requirements. In fact, most U.S. airlines will require passengers to wear one before they can board.
If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that this year has certainly been a roller coaster of screaming inside of your heart. If you’re planning on traveling during the pandemic, we encourage to talk to your doctor, follow the guidance of officials and research local travel restrictions.
And if you’re planning on visiting Jurassic Park, remember that even if you’re being attacked by prehistoric reptiles, you shouldn’t scream: You could unwittingly spread COVID-19.
Featured photo by Jacob Lund/Adobe Stock.
