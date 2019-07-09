This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Set your alarm, because tickets to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo go on sale at 2pm EST on Tuesday.
Tickets for next summer’s Olympic Games in Japan are being sold in phases, with the first batch released this past May. On Tuesday, July 9, authorized US ticket dealer CoSport will release the next batch of Summer Olympics tickets at 2pm EST in its “live ticket sales” phase. These are the tickets that were leftover after the initial sale and they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. So, get online right at 2pm if you want to score the best options.
US residents have access to ticket sales this afternoon, while people in Europe and the Middle East gain access at 3pm CEST. Australian residents can buy tickets on July 10 at 9am AEST.
Ticket prices range greatly depending on the event you purchase tickets for and your seat location. A ticket to the gymnastics finals, for example, ranges from $100 to $700. Refer to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Price List for more details and sample pricing.
When purchasing event tickets, use a credit card that rewards you for spend in the “entertainment” category. For example, use your Citi Premier Card for a 2x bonus on entertainment spend. Chase Freedom Unlimited gets you 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on entertainment purchases while you’ll net 5% cash back with the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card (up to $2,000 in combined purchases per quarter on two categories you choose) and 4% cash back on the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card.
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Entertainment Spending
Bottom Line
Tickets for many Olympic events go quickly, so if you’ve even been toying with the idea of attending, today is the day to buy tickets. You’ll still have plenty of time to book your flight to Tokyo on points and miles, and reserve a room at one of the many great points hotels in the area. So get online at 2pm EST, and good luck!
Looking for more Olympic coverage?
- Guide to Attending the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
- The Best Points Hotels in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics
- Japan Is Readying a New Bullet Train in Time for the 2020 Olympics
- And the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Go to … Italy
Featured image by Shutterstock
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.