Marriott Escapes, which offers last-minute getaways for weekend stays, is offering up to a 20% discount on hotels. The special is valid for bookings from now until Sunday, Sept. 15 for stays over the next four weekends.
Though only Marriott Bonvoy members receive the full 20% off, even non-members receive a nice 15% discount. These savings can stack up, as seen at the AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown:
The special is valid throughout the week at Marriott Resort properties and for weekend stays at other Marriott hotels. Some hotels can even be booked for long weekends, including Thursday and Sunday nights. St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, Edition, Bulgari and Design Hotels aren’t included in the promotion.
To find a participating hotel, enter your destination and travel dates on the Marriott Escapes page.
While this isn’t a crazy phenomenal deal, it’s nice to see that Marriott is offering a discount at many of its properties. If you’re planning to take advantage of this, make sure to book by Sunday and maximize your rewards by using one of the following cards:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 6x points on eligible Marriott stays
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 6x points on eligible Marriott stays
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 6x points on eligible Marriott stays
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Earn 2x points on travel, including hotels
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 3x points on travel, including hotels
