Get $20 off your next Amazon purchase when you pay with an Amex card
Amazon regularly offers significant discounts through its credit card partners — most often American Express and Citi — but the online retail giant’s discounts are typically targeted, so they aren’t available to all customers.
As Doctor of Credit reports, Amazon just launched a new promotion — it’s a bit different than those we’ve seen in the past. This time around, anyone with an Amex card should be able to take advantage, netting you $20 off your next purchase when you spend $50 or more on certain products.
Here’s how it works:
- Add at least $50 in products sold directly by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services to your cart (Amazon gift cards are not eligible)
- Pay with a consumer American Express card at checkout by July 22, 2020
- Receive a $20 credit via email, which you can redeem for products sold at the “Amazon Moments” store by Aug. 22, 2020
Note that Amazon may remove the promotional credit if you return any of the items purchased as part of this promotion, and the offer can be removed at any time, so you’ll want to make your purchase sooner than later. Additionally, it’s worth checking your Amex account before you check out — some customers are being targeted with an offer to earn 5x Membership Rewards points, which should stack quite nicely with this deal.
