There are only two weeks left to register for Marriott Bonvoy’s third-quarter promotion. The promo, which allows members to earn 1,500 bonus points on stays of two nights or more, is still available as long as you’re registered by September 2, 2019.
To register, visit the Marriott Bonvoy promotion page. You’ll enter your Bonvoy information and complete your stays of two nights or more in order to earn the 1,500 bonus points for each. Although registration must be completed by September 2, eligible stays must be completed by September 16.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 1,500 bonus points you can earn for each qualifying stay are worth $12, so that’s a decent boost on your stays. Keep in mind that award nights are not eligible for the bonus points, but there’s no maximum to the number of bonus points you can earn as part of this promotion.
The promotion launched for stays beginning July 2, 2019, and goes through September 16. The terms and conditions state that a ‘stay’ is defined as consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, regardless of check-in and checkout activity. Additionally, stays at Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks are not eligible. You can see a full list of participating properties here.
Keep in mind, too, that Marriott Bonvoy elite members will also earn bonus points on top of the 1,500 points earned as part of this promotion.
You have only two weeks left to register in order to earn the points, so act fast.
