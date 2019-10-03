This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a holder of The Platinum Card® from American Express, and you haven’t used your $50 biannual Saks Fifth Avenue statement credit, listen up because I have some good news for you.
Some cardholders are being targeted for a 1x bonus on purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Keep in mind that there are several limitations to this offer. You will not be able to use the offer on E-gift cards or at Saks Off 5th. The offer is only valid online at saks.com. Note that this deal ends on December 31, but targeted offers can disappear before the published end date so don’t wait!
Related: Your Guide to the Amex Platinum Saks Fifth Avenue Credit
If you’re unfamiliar with the Saks credit, here’s what you need to know.
Amex added this benefit to the Amex Platinum in July 2018, and it’s been a popular perk ever since. The credit is available in the form of two $50 statement credits per year. Your first $50 statement credit is available from July 1 – December 31 and your second $50 statement credit is available from January 1 – June 30. You need to enroll your Amex Platinum Card for this benefit to take effect, which you can do through your Amex account online.
While the Saks credit isn’t the greatest Amex Platinum perk, if you find yourself needing to do some last-minute holiday shopping this offer could be a way to maximize savings. Even better, you should be able to stack this offer with the $50 credit, netting savings as well as bonus points. Like most Amex Offers, this appears to be targeted so check across all of your cards to see if you get it.
For more on Amex Offers & the Amex Platinum’s Saks Fifth Avenue statement credit, check out:
- Your Ultimate Guide to Amex Offers
- Your Guide to the Amex Platinum Saks Fifth Avenue Credit
- 10 Things to Buy Your Family at Saks With the Amex Platinum Credit
Featured image courtesy of Robert Alexander/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.