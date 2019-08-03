This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There is a new offer from Amazon being targeted for some Citi cardholders, according to Dr. of Credit. The new promotion allows you to take $15 off an order of $50 or more on Amazon by using a single Citi ThankYou point. This offer is targeted to certain cardholders so you will need to check to see if you are eligible for the offer.
What You Need To Do
Once you have determined you are targeted for the promotion, you will need to link your Citi card to Amazon if you haven’t already done so. It can sometimes take up to 24 hours for your card to be linked and the offer to activate so don’t wait.
Load your cart with at least $50 worth of products that are sold by Amazon. Products from third-party retailers don’t qualify for this promotion so be sure to look for items that have the “Sold by Amazon” icon in the product description.
Once you have your cart loaded up simply head to the check out and make sure you set your linked Citi card for the payment method. Choose to use a single point and pay for the rest with your card. The discount will then be applied to your order.
The Fine Print
- Offer is targeted to select Cit cardholders
- The promotion runs through December 31, 2019 or until 31,096 offers have been redeemed, or at any point that Amazon chooses to stop the promotion — so act fast.
- Offer is only good on items sold by Amazon. Be sure to look for the “sold by Amazon” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services.” Items that are ‘fulfilled by Amazon’ or ‘Prime Eligible’ may or may not qualify.
- When you enroll in the promotion, your Citi card will become your default payment method for a duration of six hours. If you make an additional purchase be sure to check which payment method is selected prior to check out.
If there isn’t anything sitting on your wishlist, or those items don’t meet the requirements for this promotion, there’s still a great way to take advantage of this new promotion: gift cards. You can use this promotion to purchase gift cards on Amazon from a range of retailers and service providers:
- Whole Foods
- Best Buy (physical gift card)
- Netflix
- Gamestop
- Uber
- Lyft
- Airbnb
- Hotels.com
- Southwest
- Starbucks
TPG currently values ThankYou points at 1.7 cents each, so getting $15 in value for a single point is the definition of outsized value for sure.
