For Discover it® Cash Back card holders, the rotating 5% back at Amazon (up to $1,500; enrollment required; 1% cash back on all other purchases) comes at a great time: the holiday shopping season. For everyone else? They can revert to using one of the best cards for Amazon purchases like the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited and Citi® Double Cash Card.
If you hold one of Hilton’s cobranded American Express credit cards, however, it’s worth checking your inbox. Select users are receiving emailed invitations to sign up for a very generous bonus on Amazon purchases through Jan. 29, 2019. Each purchase earns the usual 3x Honors points plus an additional 10x, amounting to a whopping 13x on up to $500 in purchases. Based on TPG’s valuations, that equates to a 7.8% return on your spending at Amazon.
Even if you weren’t invited, you can try signing up at this link. If your card isn’t eligible, you’ll receive the notice above. As a relatively new holder of the Aspire, I found that my card wasn’t selected for inclusion.
If you’ve yet to pick up one of the Hilton cobranded Amex cards, now is a great time. The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, which includes complimentary Diamond status and is currently offering a massive 150,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 in the first three months, took home two reader voted victories at the inaugural TPG Awards: best new/refreshed credit card and best hotel cobranded credit card.
Each additional point gets you closer to free stays at properties like the one pictured above — Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa, which I reviewed earlier this year and absolutely loved. To learn even more on maximizing the Hilton Honors program, have a listen to our new Talking Points podcast below.
