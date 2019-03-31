Get Up to 10x Airline Miles or 10% Cashback on Marriott Stays While Still Earning Marriott Points
One of the foundational elements of the points and miles hobby is that you should maximize every online purchase by going through a shopping portal. This doesn’t just apply when buying items online; you also can score bonus points, miles or cashback on travel purchases by using shopping portals.
Today, a few new offers popped up that make it especially valuable to book through an online shopping portal: up to 10x airline miles per dollar spent on Marriott reservations. Even better, since you’re still booking directly with Marriott, you’ll earn still earn Marriott points, elite credits and elites will still enjoy their benefits.
There are two airlines that are offering 10x miles for Marriott stays. American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping is offering 10x miles instead of the standard 2x miles:
And United’s MileagePlus Shopping is also offering 10x United miles instead of 2x miles:
While it’s not as good as the others, Delta’s SkyMiles Shopping is offering 8x Delta miles instead of just 1x mile per dollar spent:
The terms and conditions are identical for all three offers:
Rooms offered at specially negotiated rates, where the customer is required to be affiliated with or employed by a particular company or organization to receive the special rate (e.g., corporate rate, government rate or the Marriott employee rate) are not eligible. Rooms offered at specially negotiated rates for Marriott Bonvoy™ members (e.g. Marriott Bonvoy™ offer discount, Marriott Bonvoy™ offer package), with the exception of Marriott Bonvoy™ Member rates are not eligible. Rooms that are booked or upgraded and paid for using redeemed Marriott Bonvoy™ Points are not eligible.
Brands: Rooms booked at the brands Ritz-Carlton Destination Club, Design Hotels, Bulgari, Atlantis, Autograph Collection, Bulgari Hotel, London, Joshua G.E. Medical Corp. Conference Center, Jesse Jones Rotary Conference Center, Marriott Ranch, Protea Hotel Amani Beach, Protea Hotel Mbweni Ruins, The Ritz-Carlton London, U.S. Postal Service Conference Center, Four Points by Sheraton Havana, The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Autograph Collection are not eligible.
Not eligible on purchases made with coupon or discount codes that are not found on this site. Not eligible on gift cards, gift certificates or any other similar cash equivalents.
At current TPG valuations, AA and United miles are valued at 1.4 cents each, so at a 10x rate, you’re getting around a 14% return on your spending. TPG values Delta miles at 1.2 cents each, making the 8x rate a return of around 9.6%.
Even better, this is in addition to the Marriott points that you’d earn otherwise from the stay. Since you’re booking directly with Marriott — instead of an Online Travel Agency (OTA) — you’ll earn stay credits and get valuable elite benefits.
If you’re just looking to maximize your cashback, you can get 10% cashback through TopCashback:
Or, 10% cashback through Glamour Rewards:
Other cashback options include 6% cashback through the Citi Bonus Cash Center:
Many of these portal bonuses don’t have a stated end date, meaning that these offers can change at anytime. So, if you’re looking to book (or re-book) a Marriott stay at these elevated rates, don’t delay.
When you do, make sure that you’re putting the purchase on the right credit card to further maximize your earnings. You’ll want to start by checking your Amex cards for a new offer: $40 cashback for spending $200+ at Marriott. If you don’t have any offers, use a card that maximizes hotel spend:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel, 6% return)
- Citi Prestige Card (3x on hotels, 5.1%)
- Citi Premier Card (3x on travel, 5.1%)
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (6x points at participating Marriott hotels, 4.8% return)
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card (6x points at participating Marriott hotels, 4.8% return)
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (6x points at participating Marriott hotels, 4.8% return)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel, 4%)
